Mehr tote Zivilisten

Die letzten verfügbaren, zuverlässigen Zahlen über die Zahl der getöteten Zivilisten in Afghanistan stammen aus dem Sommer 2011. Nach dem Bericht der Unama gibt es einen Anstieg von 20 Prozent. In dem Bericht steht zu lesen

The protection of civilians remained a critical concern over the reporting

period. UNAMA documented 2,950 conflict-related civilian casualties (including

1,090 deaths and 1,860 injuries of Afghan civilians), an increase of 20 per cent

compared to the same period in 2010. Anti-Government elements were linked to

2,361 civilian casualties (80 per cent of the total number of civilian casualties),

while pro-Government forces were responsible for 292 civilian casualties (10 per

cent of the total number). The remaining 10 per cent could not be attributed. The

rise in civilian casualties, following the Taliban’s announcement of a spring offensive

on 30 April, was due in part to an expansion in the operations of anti-Government

elements and pro-Government forces throughout the country, particularly in the

north and in the regions bordering Pakistan.