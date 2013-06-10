Doku über die Proteste in der Türkei: „Istanbul Rising“

Das Vice Magazin war bei den Protesten in der Türkei dabei und hat daraus eine 18-minütige Dokumenation geschnitten. Istanbul Rising begleitet die ersten Tage der Proteste rund um den Taksim-Platz, als Protestierende und Polizisten gewaltsam aneinander gerieten, und fängt dabei zahlreiche Stimmen der Demonstranten ein. Ein guter Rückblick mit bisweilen sehr angespannten Bildern.
(Den Film gibt es mit deutschen Untertiteln. Dafür unten im Player auf das „CC“ klicken.)
You made a neat video about protests in İstanbul but it would be much better without orientalistic music on background , the latter having nothing to do with the actual protests. Besides this is not a touristic commercial video about istanbul.
Dear Naci, we (ZEIT ONLINE) did not make this video, we’re just reblogging it. However, as far as I can see, there is only about 90 seconds of music in the beginning of the video and some little bits inbetween. I agree that it may be a stereotype to use oriental music, but I think the pictures make up for it.
We live in Turkey and we dont hear that kind of music in our daily life. Oriantalism kills the perception.
