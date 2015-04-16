Südkorea: Radfahren auf der Autobahn

In Südkorea wurde ein Radweg auf einer Autobahn eröffnet. Über eine Länge von 32 Kilometer ersetzt er den Grünstreifen in der Mitte der Fahrbahn. Teilweise ist er mit Photovoltaik-Elementen überdacht, die Solarenergie produzieren.

Grundsätzlich ist die Idee gut, Radschnellwege entlang der Hauptverkehrsrouten zu führen. Allerdings haben die südkoreanischen Verkehrsplaner die Radfahrer inmitten einer sechsspurigen Autobahn platziert. Dort sind sie dem Lärm und den Abgasen der Autos direkt ausgesetzt. Zwar gibt es einen Sicherheitsstreifen und Leitplanken zwischen der Autobahn und dem Radweg, aber ob diese die Radfahrer im Fall eines Verkehrsunfalls ausreichend schützen ist fraglich.

Die Photovoltaik-Panele entlang der Strecke spenden zwar Schatten und dienen als Regenschutz, aber sie produzieren zugleich auch ein unangenehmes, stetig flackerndes Licht, wenn man unter ihnen hindurch fährt.

Es wird sich zeigen, ob der Radweg von Daejeon nach Sejong von Pendlern angenommen wird. Sollte auf der Autobahn immer so wenig Verkehr sein wie in dem Video zu sehen ist, könnte das Radfahren dort vielleicht sogar angenehmer sein als in mancher Großstadt.