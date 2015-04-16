Südkorea: Radfahren auf der Autobahn

In Südkorea wurde ein Radweg auf einer Autobahn eröffnet. Über eine Länge von 32 Kilometer ersetzt er den Grünstreifen in der Mitte der Fahrbahn. Teilweise ist er mit Photovoltaik-Elementen überdacht, die Solarenergie produzieren.
Grundsätzlich ist die Idee gut, Radschnellwege entlang der Hauptverkehrsrouten zu führen. Allerdings haben die südkoreanischen Verkehrsplaner die Radfahrer inmitten einer sechsspurigen Autobahn platziert. Dort sind sie dem Lärm und den Abgasen der Autos direkt ausgesetzt. Zwar gibt es einen Sicherheitsstreifen und Leitplanken zwischen der Autobahn und dem Radweg, aber ob diese die Radfahrer im Fall eines Verkehrsunfalls ausreichend schützen ist fraglich.
Die Photovoltaik-Panele entlang der Strecke spenden zwar Schatten und dienen als Regenschutz, aber sie produzieren zugleich auch ein unangenehmes, stetig flackerndes Licht, wenn man unter ihnen hindurch fährt.
Es wird sich zeigen, ob der Radweg von Daejeon nach Sejong von Pendlern angenommen wird. Sollte auf der Autobahn immer so wenig Verkehr sein wie in dem Video zu sehen ist, könnte das Radfahren dort vielleicht sogar angenehmer sein als in mancher Großstadt.
Ein wesentlicher Vorteil des Fahrradfahrens besteht für mich in der Möglichkeit jederzeit anzuhalten, Pause zu machen, die Landschaft zu genießen, akustisch und olfaktorisch eben nicht von meiner Umwelt entkoppelt zu sein. Das alles kann ich mir hier schwer vorstellen. Gibt es Informationen in welchen Abständen es Ausfahrten gibt? Gut, 32 km am Stück, kreuzungsfrei und ohne die damit fast zwangsläufig verbundene diskriminierede Verkehrsführung sind allerdings verlockend.
Der Radweg sieht wieder mal aus wie ein Abfallprodukt.
Die haben den Wartungsweg der Sonnenfarm für Radfahrer freigegeben.
Bei 1:15 sieht man die Treppe(!) als Zugang.
In Deutschland uuuuundenkbar. Den GRÜN-streifen asphaltieren.
Zukunftsweisender Beitrag!
Ich warte schon länger auf die Forderung unserer Radverbände, endlich die Autobahnen für den Radverkehr freizugeben.
Denn nach der Logik, dass es dort am sichersten für Radfahrer sei, wo numerisch die wenigsten Radunfälle passieren, sind die Autobahnen das Gelobte Land für den Radverkehr.
@kleinelch Und deshalb sind die Radwege am sichersten, weil dort die meisten Unfälle passieren?
http://www.hamburg.adfc.de/presse/detailansicht/news/die-wahren-unfallursachen-im-radverkehr/
Mir ist nicht bekannt das Bundestag unter Kohl als Radverband zählt, dieser hat die Radwegebenutzungspflicht kassiert nachdem Untersuchungen der Polizei ergaben, dass seperate Radwege für Radfahrer an Kreuzungen das Unfallrisiko vervierfachen. Die unterschiedlichen Nutzungszahlen kann man da selbstverständlich rausrechnen.
„Denn nach der Logik, dass es dort am sichersten für Radfahrer sei, wo numerisch die wenigsten Radunfälle passieren, sind die Autobahnen das Gelobte Land für den Radverkehr.“
;-)
@Jan
“ Und deshalb sind die Radwege am sichersten, weil dort die meisten Unfälle passieren?“
Nein, es ist erst einmal einfach Quatsch, nach absoluten Zahlen zu sortieren.
Sicherheit ist relativ, das heißt, es muss nach Radverkehrsanteil gewichtet werden.
5 Unfälle bei 1000 Radlern sind zwar mehr als 3 bei 500, trotzdem ist bei ersteren von höherer Sicherheit zu sprechen.
Es sind jedoch noch andere Parameter zu berücksichtigen:
Die Unfallanfälligkeit der beteiligten Alterskohorten z.B.
Sind auf einer der Vergleichsflächen wesentlich mehr Ältere (> 60 J) und auch Jüngere ( es fahren mehr Leute Rad -> der Radverkehr wird noch sicherer -> es fahren noch mehr Leute Rad …
Der Safety in Numbers Effekt macht selbst eventuelle (nicht nachgewiesene, aber vorstellbare) Sicherheitsnachteile von Radwegen für Schnellst- und Sportradler mehr als wett.
Das CDUSPDGRÜNEFDP Regierungen das nicht schmeckt und sie deshalb Mischverkehr anordnen, das steht auf einem anderen Blatt.
Mit der Radverkehrsführung kann man Einfluss auf die Radunfallzahlen nehmen, das ja.
Auf zwei Arten:
1. attraktive Radinfra -> höherer Radverkehrsanteil -> Safety in Numbers
oder
2. Je mehr man Rad- und Autoverkehr mischt, desto weniger trauen sich.
Deshalb sinken dort die Radunfallzahlen.
Und: Es trauen sich nur die wenig Unfallanfälligen. Auch das senkt die dort die Radunfallzahlen.
Aber gleichzeitig werden die, die nicht so fit, aber aufs Rad angewiesen sind, d.h. die Unfallträchtigen, in die unfallträchtige falsche Flächennutzung gedrängt, was ihre Unfallgefahr potenziert.
In Berlin mit seinem forcierten Mischverkehr ist laut UDV für Kinder die falsche Flächennutzung inzwischen Unfallursache Nr 1.
@kleinelch:
Können Sie mir eine Untersuchung oder Studie nennen, in der mit absoluten Unffallzahlen bzgl. der Sicherheit von Radverkehrsanlagen argumentiert wird? Bei allen mir bekannten Untersuchungen bspw. von der Bundesanstalt für Straßenwesen (BaSt) wird die Unfallrate (Zahl der Unfälle pro z.B. 1 Mio. Radfahrer oder Fahrradkilometer) oder die Unfallkostenrate (pro z.B. 1 Mio Radfahrer entstehenden Unfalkosten und damit mit Berücksichtigung der Unfallschwere) ermittelt und verglichen. Und anhand dieser relativen Zahlen hat sich bisher immer und überall gezeigt, dass Mischverkehr sicherer ist.
Können Sie mir ein Beispiel ode einevUntersuchung nennen, die zeigt, dass eine Aufhebung einer Radwegbenutzungspflicht zu weniger Radverkehr und/oder mehr oder schwerere Fahrradunfälle beobachtet wurden? Im Gegenteil: im genannten Berlin (und bei weitem nicht nur dort) führte die Aufhebung von Benutzungspflichten an allen betroffenen Stellen zu weniger Unfällen bei gleichzeitig steigendem Radverkehrsaufkommen. Alle Aufhebungen von Radwegbenutzungspflichen (was ja nicht bedeutet, dass man sich nicht weiterhin auf dem Radweg in Gefahr bringen darf, nur eben nicht mehr muss) führten zu einer Steigerung der Sicherheit für den Radverkehr.
Sie stellen hier eine ganze Menge Thesen auf, die den einschlägigen Forschungsergebnissen wiedersprechen. Ein paar Belege dürfen Sie dafür schon anbrigen, sonst glaubt Ihnen das niemand.
@7
@Jan, dem ich geantwortet hatte, hat mit „Radwegbenutznug kassiert, nach dem Untersuchungen der Polizei …“ argumentiert.
Damit ist, nehme ich an, die berühmt-berüchtigte Untersuchung der Berliner Polizei gemeint, die Ende der 70er schlicht das Unfallgeschehen Radwege vs Mischverkehr in absoluten Zahlen dokumentierte.
Diese Untersuchung, man kann, wissenschaftlich gesprochen, auch von einer Polemik sprechen, prägte die Radverkehrssicherheits-Diskussion mehrerer Dekaden,geisterte und geistert noch bis heute als „Beweis“ herum, und führte durch das gemeinsame Pushen von Sportradlerverbänden (offen) und Kfz-Lobby (verdeckt) zu besagter StVO Änderung 1997.
Die BASt Studie „Konfliktpotenzial und Akzeptanz der Verkehrsregelungen von Fahrradfahrern“ erschien erst 2009.
Sie stellt im Abstract fest:
„Eine generelle Präferenz für einen Anlagentyp kann aufgrund der Untersuchungsergebnisse nicht getroffen werden. Ob bauliche Radwege als benutzungspflichtig ausgewiesen sind oder nicht, ist für die Unfallbelastung des Radverkehrs und für die Flächennutzung fast aller Radfahrer nicht aus-
schlaggebend.“
Der von @Jan verlinkte Artikel beginnt so:
„Hauptursachen bei Unfällen mit Radfahrerbeteiligung sind unachtsames Abbiegen und Missachtung der Vorfahrt durch die Autofahrer.“
Zu dieser Hauptursache gibt es eine neuere Studie der von den Kfz-Versicherungen finanzierten UDV, als Kfz-Lobby der Parteinahme für den Radverkehr also völlig unverdächtig.
Abbiegeunfälle Pkw/Lkw und Fahrrad
Münster Konfliktrate 5,8% / UKR 27,6
Magdeb. Konfliktrate 11,5%/ UKR 33,9
Darmst. Konfliktrate 13,9%/ UKR 39,1
Erfurt Konfliktrate 13,2%/ UKR 72,1
UKR: Unfallkostenrate. Die Konfliktrate ist sehr hoch signifikant mit dem tatsächlichen Unfallgeschiehen korreliert.
Sprich: In Münster mit seinen vielen Radwegen ist der Radler mehr als doppelt so sicher vor den gefährlichen Abbiegeunfällen wie in den 3 Vergleichsstädten.
Neben dieser UDV Studie, die den frappierenden Sicherheitsgewinn einer Politik nicht verbergen kann, die Radverkehr als integriertes System begreift (Münster) gegenüber einer Politik, die auf einzelne Radführungen starrt, neben der UDV-Studie ist im Juni 2014 in den USA, bis zum Niedergang der heimischen Kfz-Industrie immerhin als das VC („Vehicular Cycling“ Ideolologie des Mischverkehrs)-Land überhaupt bekannt, eine weitere Studie zum Thema erschienen.
Wie schon in der ehemaligen VC-Hochburg GB (Nach dem Fall der Kfz-Industrie in die Bedeutungslosigkeit: “Going Dutch” in every town) gibt der Niedergang der heimischen Kfz-Industrie offenbar auch in den USA den politischen Raum frei, um sich praxis-, realitäts-, bedürfnis- und angebotsorientiert statt immer nur durch die ideologische VC- bzw Kfz-Lobby-Brille mit urbanem Verkehr zu beschäftigen.
„Lessons from the Green Lanes
Evaluating Protected Bike Lanes in the U.S.“
http://ppms.otrec.us/media/project_files/NITC-RR-583_ProtectedLanes_FinalReportb.pdf
„Findings: Changes in Ridership
We found a measured increase in observed ridership on all facilities within one year of installation of the protected bike lanes, ranging from +21% to +171% (Figure ES-4).
The increases appear to be greater than overall increases in bicycle commuting in each city. Some of the increase in ridership at each facility likely came from new riders (i.e. riders who, absent the protected bike lane, would have travelled via a different mode or would not have taken the trip) and some from riders diverted from other nearby streets (i.e. riders who were attracted to the route because of the facility, but would have chosen to ride a bicycle for that trip regardless).“
Safety in Numbers, wozu der Ausgangspunkt eine attraktive Radinfra ist, ist inzwischen wissenschaftlicher Standard in der Radverkehrsdiskussion – außer in Deutschland, wo die Interessen der Sportradler nach wie vor von der Autolobby zu ihren Gunsten instrumentalisiert werden.
Siehe auch Thomas Kraag „Cycling, Safety & Health “
http://www.copenhagenize.com/2011/04/cycling-safety-health-by-thomas-krag.html
Oder Martin Randelhoff auf Zukunft Mobilität
„Ich rede mir sehr oft in Diskussionen über die Auswirkungen neu gebauter Verkehrsinfrastruktur den Mund fusselig. Es ist zum einen sehr schwer, ” normalen” Menschen den Komplex des induzierten Verkehrs zu erklären und zum anderen Verständnis für die Regel “erst das Angebot, dann die Nachfrage” zu wecken. Übersetzt für den Verkehrsbereich bedeutet dies, dass erst das Vorhandensein guter Infrastruktur die Nachfrage und somit die Nutzung nach sich zieht. Vor allem wenn man Verbesserungen für den Fuß- und Radverkehr fordert, beißt man allerdings oft auf Granit.“
streetblog 2012
„Study: Protected Bike Lanes Reduce Injury Risk Up to 90 Percent“
http://usa.streetsblog.org/2012/10/22/study-protected-bike-lanes-reduce-injury-risk-up-to-90-percent/
Ein paar weitere Studien zum Zusammenhang von Radinfra, Radanteil und Radsicherheit liste ich im Folgenden gerne auf (Thanks to CycleChat).
