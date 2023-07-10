DIE ZEIT lässt immer wieder Protagonistinnen und Protagonisten sowie Personen des öffentlichen Lebens exklusiv fotografieren. Oft werden wir daraufhin gefragt, ob diese Personen die Fotos zur Veröffentlichung selber aussuchen dürfen. Unsere Position dazu ist: Bei der ZEIT werden Fotos grundsätzlich vor Veröffentlichung weder zur Ansicht verschickt noch zur Freigabe vorgelegt. Die von uns Fotografierten werden darüber schon vor dem Termin informiert, ebenso sollten die von uns beauftragten Fotografinnen und Fotografen vorab unterrichtet werden. In Sonderfällen entscheidet die zuständige Chefredaktion.

Einige Autoren dieses Blogs Malin Schulz Artdirektorin und Mitglied der Chefredaktion, DIE ZEIT

Englisch version:

Photo Codex: How we are dealing with photo approvals at DIE ZEIT

DIE ZEIT frequently has exclusive photos taken of protagonists and public figures. Oftentimes, we are asked whether these persons may select the photos that we publish. Our position on this is the following: Photos taken by DIE ZEIT are generally not sent out for preview or approval prior to publication. Any person we photograph is already informed of this prior to the date. Photographers accredited by us should be informed accordingly. Special cases are decided by the responsible editor-in-chief.