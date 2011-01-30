Ägypten, die IRevolution

Die hier schon öfter zitierte Mona Eltahawy hat im Guardian die Hoffnung, dass die Revolution in Ägypten die Araber aus dem Gefängnis der Israel-Obsession befreit. Zu lange, schreibt, sie, haben die arabischen Führer die Jugend mit einem Konflikt abgelenkt, der ihnen erlaubte, die wirklich wichtigen Dinge in ihren Gesellschaften nicht anzupacken. (Entsprechend war dann auch das Interesse an der Nicht-Lösung dieses leicht instrumentalisierbaren Konflikts.) Man kann nur hoffen, dass sich diese Sicht durchsetzt (ausgemacht ist das nicht):
Too many have rushed in to explain the Arab world to itself. „You like your strongman leader,“ we’re told. „You’re passive, and apathetic.“
But a group of young online dissidents dissolved those myths. For at least five years now, they’ve been nimbly moving from the „real“ to the „virtual“ world where their blogs and Facebook updates and notes and, more recently, tweets offered a self-expression that may have at times been narcissistic but for many Arab youths signalled the triumph of „I“. I count, they said again and again.
Most of the people in the Arab world are aged 25 or are younger. They have known no other leaders than those dictators who grew older and richer as the young saw their opportunities – political and economic – dwindle. The internet didn’t invent courage; activists in Egypt have exposed Mubarak’s police state of torture and jailings for years. And we’ve seen that even when the dictator shuts the internet down protesters can still organise. Along with making „I“ count, social media allowed activists to connect with ordinary people and form the kind of alliances that we’re seeing on the streets of Egypt where protesters come from every age and background. Youth kickstarted the revolt, but they’ve been joined by old and young.
Call me biased, but I know that each Arab watching the Egyptian protesters take on Mubarak’s regime does so with the hope that Egypt will mean something again. Thirty years of Mubarak rule have shrivelled the country that once led the Arab world. But those youthful protesters, leapfrogging our dead-in-the-water opposition figures to confront the dictator, are liberating all Egyptians from the burden of history. Or reclaiming the good bits.
Think back to Suez to appreciate the historic amnesia of a regime that cares only for its survival. In cracking down on protesters, Mubarak immediately inspired resistance reminiscent of the Arab collective response to the tripartite aggression of the 1956 Suez crisis. Suez, this time, was resisting the aggression of the dictator; not the former colonial powers but this time Mubarak, the dictator, as occupier.
Meanwhile, the uprisings are curing the Arab world of an opiate, the obsession with Israel. For years, successive Arab dictators have tried to keep discontent at bay by distracting people with the Israeli-Arab conflict. Israel’s bombardment of Gaza in 2009 increased global sympathy for Palestinians. Mubarak faced the issue of both guarding the border of Gaza, helping Israel enforce its siege, and continuing to use the conflict as a distraction. Enough with dictators hijacking sympathy for Palestinians and enough with putting our lives on hold for that conflict.
3 Kommentare
Gesetzt den Fall, die Revolution ist erfolgreich und die alte Herrscherkaste wird durch eine neue Generation, demokratisch oder nicht, ersetzt.
Warum sollte diese zukünftige neue Machtelite aus gutausgebildeten, ihren eigenen Interessen folgenden („I“) jungen Männern den Hass auf Israel nicht instrumentalisieren?
Es wird ja schließlich auch nach der Revolution nicht der Pöbel regieren. Prosperieren schon gar nicht. Also wird er weiterhin beschäftigt werden müssen.
Wenn man sich die letzten Elitenwechsel der Region in der Türkei vom Militär zur AKP oder bei den Palästinensern von der Fatah zur Hamas ansieht, bin ich ehr skeptisch, dass diese mit einer Entschärfung des Nahostkonflikts einhergehen.
„Enough with dictators hijacking sympathy for Palestinians (…)“
——————–
Was kümmert den arabischen Despoten schon der Palästinenser…
aus Wiki: http://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pal%C3%A4stinensisches_Fl%C3%BCchtlingsproblem
„Das palästinensische Flüchtlingsproblem ist ein Teilaspekt des Nahostkonflikts und beinhaltet das Problem des Umgangs mit den vor dem Palästinakrieg (1948; Nach Schätzung der Vereinten Nationen 711.000) und später im Sechstagekrieg (1967; ca. 300.000 Flüchtlinge) geflohenen Palästinensern. Die Flüchtlinge und ihre Nachkommen leben heute in Jordanien, Libanon und anderen arabischen Staaten, unterstützt vom UNRWA, einer Hilfsorganisation der Vereinten Nationen, in so genannten Flüchtlingslagern und bilden in den jeweiligen Ländern eine Minderheit, die, außer in Jordanien, keine staatsbürgerlichen Rechte besitzt und teilweise systematisch diskriminiert wird. Von den arabischen Staaten werden sie als Druckmittel gegen Israel im Nahostkonflikt eingesetzt. Ein dabei eingefordertes „Recht auf Rückkehr“ (UN-Resolution 194) wird von Israel bis heute abgelehnt, da es dadurch die demographische Identität des Staates Israel als jüdischen Staat in Frage gestellt sieht.(…)
Als die arabischen Staaten – zu spät – bemerkten, dass sie sich mit den Flüchtlingen ein immenses wirtschaftliches, politisches und militärisches Problem aufgeladen hatten, blieb ihnen nur übrig, die Flüchtlinge zur Rückkehr aufzurufen, was diesen von den Israelis nicht gestattet wurde, sowie internationalen Druck auf Israel auszuüben.“
————————
Was Jordanien betrifft, so erwähnt der Artikel nicht, dass die Palästinenser dort mehr als 50% der arabischen Bevölkerung stellen.
aus dem Wiki-Artikel zu Jordanien:
„Über 50 % der arabischen Bevölkerung stammen von den etwa 800.000 Palästinensern ab, die nach dem Palästinakrieg und dem Sechstagekrieg nach Jordanien geflohen sind. Die beiden größten Städte Jordaniens, Amman und Zarqa, haben palästinensische Bevölkerungsmehrheiten von 90 bis 99%. Etwa 337.000 oder 17% der 1,9 Millionen im Land registrierten Flüchtlinge, denen Jordanien als einziges arabisches Land die Staatsbürgerschaft gewährt hat, leben nach wie vor in 10 Flüchtlingslagern.“
Der Blackout am digitalen Suezkanal
http://www.faz.net/s/RubCEB3712D41B64C3094E31BDC1446D18E/Doc~E33BB3DD9EC894148BD1AB067EFD47BEA~ATpl~Ecommon~Scontent.html