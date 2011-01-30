Obama, der Präsident, der Ägypten verlor

Der außenpolitische Kommentator von Haaretz, Aluf Benn, spricht harsche Worte über Präsident Obamas Nahostpolitik.
Es war ein Fehler, die israelische Besatzung und die Siedlungen als das dringendste Problem im Nahen Osten zu behandeln und die Menschenrechte in den arabischen Ländern aus realpolitischen Erwägungen hintanzustellen, meint Benn.
Obama began his presidency with trips to Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and in speeches in Ankara and Cairo tried to forge new ties between the United States and the Muslim world. His message to Muslims was „I am one of you,“ and he backed it by quoting from the Koran. President Hosni Mubarak did not join him on the stage at Cairo University, and Obama did not mention his host. But he did not imitate his hated predecessor, President George W. Bush, with blunt calls for democracy and freedom.
Obama apparently believed the main problem of the Middle East was the Israeli occupation, and focused his policy on demanding the suspension of construction in the settlements and on the abortive attempt to renew the peace talks. That failure led him to back off from the peace process in favor of concentrating on heading off an Israeli-Iranian war.
Americans debated constantly the question of whether Obama cut his policy to fit the circumstances or aimed at the wrong targets. The absence of human rights issues from U.S. policy vis-a-vis Arab states drew harsh criticism; he was accused of ignoring the zeitgeist and clinging to old, rotten leaders. In the past few months many opinion pieces have appeared in the Western press asserting that the days of Mubarak’s regime are numbered and calling on Obama to reach out to the opposition in Egypt. There was a sense that the U.S. foreign policy establishment was shaking off its long-term protege in Cairo, while the administration lagged behind the columnists and commentators.
The administration faced a dilemma. One can guess that Obama himself identified with the demonstrators, not the aging dictator. But a superpower isn’t the civil rights movement. If it abandons its allies the moment they flounder, who would trust it tomorrow? That’s why Obama rallied to Mubarak’s side until Friday, when the force of the protests bested his regime.
The street revolts in Tunisia and Egypt showed that the United States can do very little to save its friends from the wrath of their citizens. Now Obama will come under fire for not getting close to the Egyptian opposition leaders soon enough and not demanding that Mubarak release his opponents from jail. He will be accused of not pushing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hard enough to stop the settlements and thus indirectly quell the rising tides of anger in the Muslim world. But that’s a case of 20:20 hindsight. There’s no guarantee that the Egyptian or Tunisian masses would have been willing to live in a repressive regime even if construction in Ariel was halted or a few opposition figures were released from jail.
Now Obama will try to hunker down until the winds of revolt die out, and then forge ties with the new leaders in the region. It cannot be assumed that Mubarak’s successors will be clones of Iran’s leaders, bent on pursuing a radical anti-American policy. Perhaps they will emulate Turkey’s prime minister, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who navigates among the blocs and superpowers without giving up his country’s membership in NATO and its defense ties with the United States. Erdogan obtained a good deal for Turkey, which benefits from political stability and economic growth without being in anyone’s pocket. It could work for Egypt, too.
@ JL
Danke für Ihren beiden Blogtexte,
die den Focus richten auf die beiden realistischen Analysen von
•Aluf Ben (Haaretz) – ‚a superpower isn’t the civil rights movement‘ – und
•Mona Eltahawy (Guardian) – ‚For years, successive Arab dictators have tried to keep discontent at bay by distracting people with the Israeli-Arab conflict‘ – !
Arabische Freunde aeussern z.Zeit ihre Bedenken, dass es in Aegypten klappen könnte mit dem Umsturz.
Der neue Vize sei ein ausgebuffter Typ, der eventuelle Ausfaelle seitens der Armee mit drastischen Methoden zu unterdrücken wisse, sagen sie…
Desweiteren glauben viele nicht an die Ausdauer des Volkes.
Es herrscht Skepsis
Momentan steht es auf des Messersscheide, ob es letztlich zum Kippen kommt oder nicht.
Mete
Wenn der Aufstand abgewürgt wird, ist die komplette Glaubwürdigkeit der USA und EU auch für diese Generation flöten gegangen. Nicht auszuschliessen wäre dass ein teil der Jugend die alte Parole zahwahiris herauskramt, der Kopf der Schlange sitzt in Washington und um veränderungen im eigenen Land zu schaffen, muss zuerst der Kopf abgeschlagen werden. Islamistische oder auf welcher Religion oder Ideologie basierende Verzweiflungstaten in den USA oder EU könnten erneut eine Folge sein. Dies führt wiederum zur starken Unterstützung der „gemäßigten Regime in der arabischen Welt“, um diese Elemente auszulöschen…. . Das kommt einem alles sehr bekannt vor und ist Bedrückend!
Der Sieg der ägyptischen Jugend besteht darin, dass sie den Protest gewagt und durchgeführt haben! Punkt.
Selbst wenn Mubarak oder ein unzulänglicher Ersatzmann mitsamt einem umgeformten unzulänglichen Regierungsgremium bleibt, selbst wenn jetzt momentan keine(rlei) demokratisierenden Reformen umgehend die Folge sind,
wird dieser Sieg bleiben:
Das Ägypten von heute, Januar/Februar 2011 ist innerlich bereits jetzt schon ein völlig anderes als das Ägypten Dezember 2010.
Beleg: Die Proteste der chinesischen Jugend (Platz des Himmlischen Friedens) wurden unterdrückt. Das China und die Chinesen vor diesen Protesten sind ein völlig anderes Land und Volk als das China und die Chinesen danach, nämlich heute.
[Die im Mittelalter eingefrostete iranische Führung mitsamt ihrer hypermilitarisierten Kamarilla wird das eines baldigen schönen Tages auch noch trotz allem feststellen müssen]]
@ Marin
Wenn der Aufstand abgewürgt wird, ist die komplette Glaubwürdigkeit der USA und EU auch für diese Generation flöten gegangen.
I wo. Die Glaubwürdigkeit ist sowieso nicht gegeben. Der Westen ist schuld. Immer. Auch am Wetter.
der Vollständigkeit halber sollte man noch erwähnen das
Haaretz in Israel kein Mensch liest. Sie ist nur Beilage
zur Herald Tribune(oder wars die NY Times?? ist ja auch egal…).
Also nur ein Wohlfühlblättchen für (meist ausländische) Intellektuelle. Wenn man deutsche Maßstäbe anlegt liegt die
politische Bedeutung der Haeretz also irgendwo zwischen
„Rheinischer Merkur“ und „Bremer Nachrichten“.
In Israel tonangebend sind Maariv und Yedioth Ahronoth.
Letzterer auch in english. Hier zum selben Thema:
http://www.ynetnews.com/articles/0,7340,L-4020573,00.html
Fotos aus Kairo:
http://www.flickr.com/photos/ramyraoof/sets/72157625805754031/
Interviews und Stimmen auf den Strassen von Kairo:
http://www.arabist.net/blog/2011/1/30/photos-from-january-29.html
„You have taken back your rights and what we have begun cannot go back,“ ElBaradei told the protesters…
„We have one main demand — the end of the regime and the beginning of a new stage, a new Egypt. … I bow to the people of Egypt in respect. I ask of you patience. Change is coming in the next few days.“
Muslim Brotherhood officials have said that ElBaradei, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2005 for his work as head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has the authority to negotiate for the opposition.
“Egypt needs to catch up with the rest of the world. We need to be free, democratic and a society where people have the right to live in freedom and dignity,“ he said.
In one part of Tahrir Square, soldiers working with civilian protester volunteers were even checking IDs and the bags of people arriving at the square, saying they were searching for weapons and making sure plainclothes police did not enter the square.
“The army is protecting us, they won’t let police infiltrators sneak in!” one volunteer shouted.