Was Brasilien und die Türkei treibt

Its foreign policy is becoming not so much Islamic as Ottoman, reestablishing a sphere of influence it had for 400 years. Abdullah Gül, Turkey’s sophisticated president, explains that while Turkey remains resolutely a part of the West, it is increasingly influential in the Middle East, Central Asia, and beyond. “Turkey is becoming a source of inspiration for other countries in the region,” he said to me while in New York last week.

Zwar stimmt die Pointe für Brasilien nicht ganz: Wenn ich richtig zähle, wäre Brasilien mit 12 Mio Arabern nur das zehntgrößte arabische Land, wenn auch immerhin deutlich vor Tunesien. (Und außerdem sind diese „Araber“ über einen langen Zeitraum eingewanderte Menschen vor allem aus dem Libanon und Syrien, teilweise auch christlicher Religionszugehörigkeit.) Dass erhebliche Minderheiten auch die Außenpolitik verändern, dürfte stimmen. Mehr noch als der Einfluss der Minderheiten dürfte im Fall Brasiliens der Energiehunger einer aufstrebenden Nation eine Rolle spielen.

Was die Türkei angeht: Es ist sehr provinziell, dass die Europäer vor lauter Verklemmung wegen der unlösbaren Beitrittsproblematik (niemand will die Sache absagen, niemand will sie vorantreiben) überhaupt keine Türkeipolitik haben. Haben wir kein Interesse am (Wieder-) Aufstieg einer (mehrheitlich) sunnitischen Macht in der Region, die mit Sicherheit rationaler agiert als unsere „moderaten arabischen Freunde“ und zugleich demokratischer ist und die Menschenrechte mehr achtet?