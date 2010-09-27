Was Brasilien und die Türkei treibt

Fareed Zakaria, langjähriger Chefredakteur und Leitartikler von Newsweek International, hat seine letzte Kolume geschrieben, bevor er sich nun ganz der Konkurrenz von Time Warner, inklusive CNN, verschreibt. Ein Verlust:
There has been much worry about the activities of countries like Brazil and Turkey, with many Americans arguing that the two countries have become troublemakers, cutting deals with Ahmadinejad and turning away from America. But we have to understand the dynamic that is altering the power status of these countries. Twenty years ago Brazil was struggling to cast off a long legacy of dictatorship, hyperinflation, and debt. Today it is a stable democracy with impressive fiscal management, a roaring economy, and a wildly popular president. Its foreign policy reflects this confidence and a desire to break free of its older constraints.
In a speech in Geneva on Sept. 11, Brazil’s intelligent and ambitious foreign minister, Celso Amorim, explained that even eight years ago, the United States absorbed 28 percent of Brazil’s exports, but now buys only 10 percent, surpassed by China. Africa, too, is now a major trading partner for Brazil. In explaining the country’s new interest in Middle Eastern affairs, Amorim pointed out that Brazil’s 12 million Arabs would constitute the fourth or fifth-largest Arab nation in the world. Recently, in another speech, Amorim urged Brazil to be bold and expansive in its conception of its interests. “It is unusual to hear that countries should act in accordance with their means,” he said. “But the greatest mistake one could make is to underestimate [Brazil’s potential].”
Then consider Turkey. Twenty years ago, it too was perceived as a basket-case economy, dependent on American largesse, protected by the American security umbrella, and quietly seeking approval from Europe. It needed the West. But now Turkey has a booming economy, has an increasingly confident democracy, and is a major regional power. It is growing faster than every European country, and its bonds are safer than those of many Southern European nations.
Its foreign policy is becoming not so much Islamic as Ottoman, reestablishing a sphere of influence it had for 400 years. Abdullah Gül, Turkey’s sophisticated president, explains that while Turkey remains resolutely a part of the West, it is increasingly influential in the Middle East, Central Asia, and beyond. “Turkey is becoming a source of inspiration for other countries in the region,” he said to me while in New York last week.
Zwar stimmt die Pointe für Brasilien nicht ganz: Wenn ich richtig zähle, wäre Brasilien mit 12 Mio Arabern nur das zehntgrößte arabische Land, wenn auch immerhin deutlich vor Tunesien. (Und außerdem sind diese „Araber“ über einen langen Zeitraum eingewanderte Menschen vor allem aus dem Libanon und Syrien, teilweise auch christlicher Religionszugehörigkeit.) Dass erhebliche Minderheiten auch die Außenpolitik verändern, dürfte stimmen. Mehr noch als der Einfluss der Minderheiten dürfte im Fall Brasiliens der Energiehunger einer aufstrebenden Nation eine Rolle spielen.
Was die Türkei angeht: Es ist sehr provinziell, dass die Europäer vor lauter Verklemmung wegen der unlösbaren Beitrittsproblematik (niemand will die Sache absagen, niemand will sie vorantreiben) überhaupt keine Türkeipolitik haben. Haben wir kein Interesse am (Wieder-) Aufstieg einer (mehrheitlich) sunnitischen Macht in der Region, die mit Sicherheit rationaler agiert als unsere „moderaten arabischen Freunde“ und zugleich demokratischer ist und die Menschenrechte mehr achtet?
@Jörg Lau
Das könnte irgendwann mal dazu führen, das die Türkei die EU gar nicht mehr braucht und auch nicht mehr will.
Woher stammt den der Quatsch mit den 12 Mio Arabern in Brasilien?
Davon abgesehen gibt es keine europäische Politik zu nichts.
Se non è verso è ben trovato.
vero, natürlich.
@ MR
Vielleicht hat Zakaria alle Fatimas in Brasilien gezählt. Davon gibt’s ’ne Menge – die meisten von ihnen nach einem bekannten portugiesischen Wallfahrtsort benannt.
Witz beiseite: In Lateinamerika sind die meisten arabischstämmigen (überwiegend Christen) bestens assimiliert (Beispiel: Popsängerin Shakira). Einzig in Foz do Iguacu sah ich eine größere arabischstämmige Gemeinschaft bzw. Parallelgesellschaft, deren Frauen Hidschab trugen, was in Brasilien natürlich besonders auffällt.
Brazilian censuses do not research „ethnic origins“ or ancestry, which makes it very difficult to specify the exact numbers of the Arab Brazilian population. The only reliable research available is the 1998 July PME, the scope of which, however, is limited (it covers only six metropolitan regions), resulting in probably skewed results. Notice that São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Rio Grande do Sul, which were among the main destinations of Arab immigrants to Brazil and therefore to some degree the survey can be accepted as a reliable source. From the data of the survey, it follows that Brazilians of Arab descent would compose about 0.5% [2] of the Brazilian population (around 1,000,000 people), but such extrapolation is problematic due to the issues pointed above.
Ein weiterer Beleg dafür, was für ein Dummschwätzer Zakaria ist.
Nimmt die Propaganda von Lula für bare Münze.
Nach
will die Türkei die EU dominieren….
Bitte bleibt draußen und träumt weiter vom ottomanischen Großreich.
Brasilien: Einer der größten Umweltzerstörer und Klimaruinierer.
Lula, ein guter Gewerkschafter, ein katastrophaler Möchtergernpolitiker!
@ HJS
Abgesehen davon, dass Zakaria* völlig hanebüchene Zahlen wiederkäut, ist interessant, dass die syrisch-libanesische Connection mit Lateinamerika in diesen beiden Ländern Spuren hinterlassen hat. So ist z.B. der Konsum von Mate (meinem Eindruck nach speziell bei Christen) verbreitet. Auf der Fahrt in die syrische Küstenstadt Tarsus saß ich im Bus neben einem in Brasilien aufgewachsenen Syrer saß, und mir ein betagter Hotelbesitzer sein Etablissement in genuscheltem Spanisch vorführte.
Hitti, Philip K. „ḎJ̲āliya.“ Encyclopaedia of Islam, Second Edition.
* und tertiär Lau.
The Americas have long been a destination for Arab migration, with Arabs arriving in some countries at least as early as the nineteenth century, but even as early as 1492 with several Moors among Christopher Columbus‘ crew . The largest concentration of Arabs outside the Arab World is in Brazil, which has nearly 10 million Brazilians of Arab ancestry[8]. Of these 10 million Arabs, seven million are of Lebanese ancestry[9], making Brazil’s population of Lebanese greater than that of Lebanon itself. Most other Brazilians of Arab descent are mainly Syrian.
Einerseits halte ich den Konnex arabische Einwanderervorfahrenbrasilianische Außenpolitik für Tinef, aber das schreibt Lau ja auch. Andererseits scheint die wahrgenommene Unmöglichkeit Zacharias Zahlen eine uns unbekannte Integrationsfahigkeit nahezuliegen, zumal der Anspruch dieser Einwanderergruppe der Scharia wohl wesentlich weiter entfernt sein dürfte als beispielsweise die kommunitäre Justiz Boliviens.
Mehr noch als der Einfluß der Minderheiten dürfte im Fall Brasiliens der Energiehunger einer aufstrebenden Nation eine Rolle spielen.
Brasielien bezieht ca. 85% seines strombedarfs aus EE (hauptsächlich Wasser), 40% des Sprits sind aus Ethanol, die haben da noch viel Spiel.