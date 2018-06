Frank Wisners ägyptische Geschäftsinteressen

(Screenshot: JL)

Peinlicher geht’s nimmer. Frank Wisner, der Mubarak weiter im Amt sehen will, hat massive Geschäftsinteressen beim ägyptischen Regime.

Zitat aus dem Independent von gestern:

Mr Wisner is a retired State Department 36-year career diplomat – he served as US ambassador to Egypt, Zambia, the Philippines and India under eight American presidents. In other words, he was not a political appointee. But it is inconceivable Hillary Clinton did not know of his employment by a company that works for the very dictator which Mr Wisner now defends in the face of a massive democratic opposition in Egypt.

So why on earth was he sent to talk to Mubarak, who is in effect a client of Mr Wisner’s current employers?

Patton Boggs states that its attorneys „represent some of the leading Egyptian commercial families and their companies“ and „have been involved in oil and gas and telecommunications infrastructure projects on their behalf“. One of its partners served as chairman of the US-Egyptian Chamber of Commerce promoting foreign investment in the Egyptian economy. The company has also managed contractor disputes in military-sales agreements arising under the US Foreign Military Sales Act. Washington gives around $1.3bn (£800m) a year to the Egyptian military.

Mr Wisner joined Patton Boggs almost two years ago – more than enough time for both the White House and the State Department to learn of his company’s intimate connections with the Mubarak regime.