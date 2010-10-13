Menu Schließen
Happy Birthday, Peanuts!

PEANUTS©UNITED FEATURE SYNDICATE, INC .

Am 2. Oktober 1950 erschien der erste Strip der „PEANUTS“.
Zum 60. Geburtstag bringt der Carlsen Verlag einen Jubiläumsband heraus. Wir zitieren Linus:
„Von allen Charlie Browns der Welt bist du der Charlie Brownste“


