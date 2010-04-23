Worum es bei der Rivalität USA vs. China wirklich geht

Hat wieder einmal die Satirezeitschrift The Onion am besten erfasst:

Zitat aus dem Artikel:

„We are seeing a changing of the asshole guard,“ said Andrew Freireich, noted economist and lead author of the article. „Although the U.S. will remain among the world’s two or three biggest cocks through much of this century, we can now confidently project that China, with its soaring economic growth, ever-expanding cultural influence, and total disregard for basic human rights, will overtake America as King Prick Numero Uno within the next 10 years.“

Alles lesen.