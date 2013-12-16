Ich wand’re ja so gerne

Was man aus gebrauchter Baumwoll-Zeltplane so alles machen kann? Zum Beispiel eine Rucksack-Tasche, wie diese von Bettina Kletzsch
(c) Bettina Kletzsch
Was man aus gebrauchter Baumwoll-Zeltplane so alles machen kann? Zum Beispiel eine Rucksack-Tasche, wie diese von Bettina Kletzsch
(c) Bettina Kletzsch
1 Kommentar
The very next time I read a blog, I hope that it won’t fail me as much as this one. I mean, I know it was my choice to read, nonetheless I really thought you’d have something helpful to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you could possibly fix if you weren’t too busy searching for attention.