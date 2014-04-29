Menu Schließen
Aleppo – Kabul. Das Ende einer Facebook-Freundschaft

Uhr
 

Bei meiner ersten längeren Reise nach Afghanistan schrieb mir auf Facebook der syrische Freund eines Freundes.

5/11, 8:52pm

hi

 

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

hi!

 

5/11, 9:04pm

How are you?

 

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

im fine thanks, right now in Kabul

what about you?

 

5/13, 3:21 pm

Oh good

Sorry the internet is bad here in syria

Be safe

 

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

you be safe!

where abouts are you?

 

5/14, 8:47pm

Aleppo of syrra

 

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

oh, take care then please!!

 

5/14, 8:49pm

I do thanks

What u do in kabul ?

 

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

Im doing a research

I work as a journalist

 

5/14, 9:03pm

Okey take care

 

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

you take care!

is the situation getting any better in aleppo?

 

5/14, 9:08pm

Yes. It is

 

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

oh that is so good to hear…

but still: take care

 

5/14, 9:21pm

I gona stay alive to see the end

 

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

You will! and then: new beginnings

 

Monate später, inzwischen wohnte ich schon in Kabul, schrieb er mir wieder.

 

11/25, 4:48pm

Hey i hope you fine and well

 

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

i am, how are you?

where are you?

 

11/25, 4:52pm

i’m fine

i’m in aleppo city

 

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

whats going on these days?

can you keep yourself safe somehow?

 

11/25, 4:54pm

no

‚m wanted for ISIS

 

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

shit. thats so bad

 

11/25, 4:58pm

in these day they are very strong

 

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

im so sorry to hear that

can I do anything to help you?

 

11/25, 5:03pm

pray for the GOD help me

Ronja von Wurmb-Seibel

I will do, promised!

any opportunity to leave the country?

 

11/25, 5:04pm

thank you

i can leave
but i will not do it
Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibelwhy not? 

11/25, 5:06pm

I go out ato the streets

for freedom

and the thing turn to this

 

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

Thats very brave

very!

 

11/25, 5:09pm

i will not let the normal people to face them alone

that’s all

so

 

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

ja, that’s all and that’s brave ;)

what are you doing on the streets? demonstrating?

(sorry for all my stupid questions, life is just so different here)

 

11/25, 5:13 pm

no problem

from the 1 year ago

i work as journalist

for international media

and ISIS catch us one bye one

so may be the gonna catch me soon

and if they see you in my friend list they gonna say that i’m spy

and you know the rest

so i have to delete you from my friend list

give more chance to stay alive

 

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

ja of course!

do it as soon as possible!

and please stay safe!

let’s hope for the best!

 

11/25, 5:18pm

me too

bye

 

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

bye bye!

  1.   t3l3c4t
    #1  —  vor 4 Jahren

    Genießt eure persönliche Freiheit!
    Es macht mich traurig, zu wissen, Freiheit ist ein sehr hohes gut, das ich in meiner Umwelt genießen darf, doch viele in meiner Umwelt sind mit Blindheit und Ignoranz geseegnet. Sie nehmen dieses hohe Gut als selbstverständlich und treten es nicht selten mit ihren eigenen Füßen.

    Danke Ronja von Wurmb-Seibel für kleine Momente die durch ihren Block in mein Leben dringen, kleine Momente in denen man inne hält.

 

