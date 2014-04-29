Aleppo – Kabul. Das Ende einer Facebook-Freundschaft

Bei meiner ersten längeren Reise nach Afghanistan schrieb mir auf Facebook der syrische Freund eines Freundes.
5/11, 8:52pm
hi
Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel
hi!
5/11, 9:04pm
How are you?
Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel
im fine thanks, right now in Kabul
what about you?
5/13, 3:21 pm
Oh good
Sorry the internet is bad here in syria
Be safe
Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel
you be safe!
where abouts are you?
5/14, 8:47pm
Aleppo of syrra
Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel
oh, take care then please!!
5/14, 8:49pm
I do thanks
What u do in kabul ?
Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel
Im doing a research
I work as a journalist
5/14, 9:03pm
Okey take care
Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel
you take care!
is the situation getting any better in aleppo?
5/14, 9:08pm
Yes. It is
Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel
oh that is so good to hear…
but still: take care
5/14, 9:21pm
I gona stay alive to see the end
Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel
You will! and then: new beginnings
Monate später, inzwischen wohnte ich schon in Kabul, schrieb er mir wieder.
11/25, 4:48pm
Hey i hope you fine and well
Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel
i am, how are you?
where are you?
11/25, 4:52pm
i’m fine
i’m in aleppo city
Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel
whats going on these days?
can you keep yourself safe somehow?
11/25, 4:54pm
no
‚m wanted for ISIS
Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel
shit. thats so bad
11/25, 4:58pm
in these day they are very strong
Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel
im so sorry to hear that
can I do anything to help you?
11/25, 5:03pm
pray for the GOD help me
Ronja von Wurmb-Seibel
I will do, promised!
any opportunity to leave the country?
11/25, 5:04pm
thank you
11/25, 5:06pm
I go out ato the streets
for freedom
and the thing turn to this
Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel
Thats very brave
very!
11/25, 5:09pm
i will not let the normal people to face them alone
that’s all
so
Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel
ja, that’s all and that’s brave ;)
what are you doing on the streets? demonstrating?
(sorry for all my stupid questions, life is just so different here)
11/25, 5:13 pm
no problem
from the 1 year ago
i work as journalist
for international media
and ISIS catch us one bye one
so may be the gonna catch me soon
and if they see you in my friend list they gonna say that i’m spy
and you know the rest
so i have to delete you from my friend list
give more chance to stay alive
Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel
ja of course!
do it as soon as possible!
and please stay safe!
let’s hope for the best!
11/25, 5:18pm
me too
bye
Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel
bye bye!
Genießt eure persönliche Freiheit!
Es macht mich traurig, zu wissen, Freiheit ist ein sehr hohes gut, das ich in meiner Umwelt genießen darf, doch viele in meiner Umwelt sind mit Blindheit und Ignoranz geseegnet. Sie nehmen dieses hohe Gut als selbstverständlich und treten es nicht selten mit ihren eigenen Füßen.
Danke Ronja von Wurmb-Seibel für kleine Momente die durch ihren Block in mein Leben dringen, kleine Momente in denen man inne hält.