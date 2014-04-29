Aleppo – Kabul. Das Ende einer Facebook-Freundschaft

Bei meiner ersten längeren Reise nach Afghanistan schrieb mir auf Facebook der syrische Freund eines Freundes.

5/11, 8:52pm

hi

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

hi!

5/11, 9:04pm

How are you?

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

im fine thanks, right now in Kabul

what about you?

5/13, 3:21 pm

Oh good

Sorry the internet is bad here in syria

Be safe

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

you be safe!

where abouts are you?

5/14, 8:47pm

Aleppo of syrra

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

oh, take care then please!!

5/14, 8:49pm

I do thanks

What u do in kabul ?

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

Im doing a research

I work as a journalist

5/14, 9:03pm

Okey take care

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

you take care!

is the situation getting any better in aleppo?

5/14, 9:08pm

Yes. It is

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

oh that is so good to hear…

but still: take care

5/14, 9:21pm

I gona stay alive to see the end

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

You will! and then: new beginnings

Monate später, inzwischen wohnte ich schon in Kabul, schrieb er mir wieder.

11/25, 4:48pm

Hey i hope you fine and well

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

i am, how are you?

where are you?

11/25, 4:52pm

i’m fine

i’m in aleppo city

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

whats going on these days?

can you keep yourself safe somehow?

11/25, 4:54pm

no

‚m wanted for ISIS

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

shit. thats so bad

11/25, 4:58pm

in these day they are very strong

Ronja Von Wurmb-Seibel

im so sorry to hear that

can I do anything to help you?

11/25, 5:03pm

pray for the GOD help me

Ronja von Wurmb-Seibel

I will do, promised!

any opportunity to leave the country?

11/25, 5:04pm

thank you