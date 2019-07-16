View this post on Instagram

Gooooooooooooooooooood morning from Day 7 of WILD OCEAN WEEK! 💙🦈 We have arrived in Cornwall and today is all about SHARKS!🦈 More than 30 species of shark are currently found in British waters! From the fastest, rarest, largest and most highly migratory sharks in the world – it seems we have it all in our marine world too! Earlier in the year I headed out to Bimini with @sharkeducation to get some time in the water face to face with sharks. It was an experience that sparked a much greater fascination with them. But you don’t have to travel to the other side of the world to see sharks… you can see them right here on your doorstep in the UK! Today is all about celebrating that. While we were scheduled to get some time with blue sharks this weekend – the wind is having none of it but we are still heading out on the water and you can still expect plenty of live updates and shark content today. Screengrab from @tristan_bawn @mcs_uk 🦈🦈🦈🦈