Für die Biologin Lizzie Daly ist es eine einzigartige Erfahrung: Sie schwamm mit einer rund 1,5 Meter langen Lungenqualle vor der britischen Küste. Mit dem Video dazu liefert sie nicht nur eindrucksvolle Bilder, sondern auch ein wichtiges Statement.
Um zu zeigen, wie vielfältig die Tiere vor der eigenen Haustür sein können, rief Lizzie Daly die Wild Ocean Week ins Leben. Vom 7. bis zum 14 Juli suchte sie zusammen mit ihrem Kollegen und Kameramann Dan Abott an der Küste von Falmouth, Cornwall, nach Meerestieren, um sie mit ihrer Kamera festzuhalten.
"In Großbritannien kannst du Haie direkt vor der Haustür sehen"
"In Großbritannien kannst du Haie direkt vor der Haustür sehen", schrieb sie auf Instagram. Laut ihren Angaben wurden in britischen Gewässern bisher rund 30 verschiedene Haiarten entdeckt. Der Blauhai auf ihrem Bild ist zwar keine Neuentdeckung, aber dennoch beeindruckend.
Am zweiten Tag erwischte sie eine Kegelrobbe. "Sie konnte einfach nicht genug von uns bekommen", schrieb Daly.
Am zweiten Tag erwischte sie eine Kegelrobbe. "Sie konnte einfach nicht genug von uns bekommen", schrieb Daly. Zum Abschluss ihrer Kampagne entdeckte sie jedoch etwas, mit dem sie zu diesem Zeitpunkt wohl nicht rechnete: die Riesenqualle.
"Was für ein unvergessliches Erlebnis. Ich weiß, dass Lungenquallen wirklich groß werden, aber so etwas habe ich noch nie zuvor gesehen!"
"Was für ein unvergessliches Erlebnis. Ich weiß, dass Lungenquallen wirklich groß werden, aber so etwas habe ich noch nie zuvor gesehen!", schrieb sie dazu auf Instagram. Verständlich, denn mit einem Schirmdurchmesser von 90 Zentimetern zählen die Tiere zur größten Quallenart im Mittelmeer und im britischen Küstenraum.
Hauptsächlich ernähren sich die in der Wissenschaft als Medusen bezeichneten Tiere von Plankton. Und davon gibt es gerade in den Sommermonaten an der südenglischen Küste genügend. Zu Hause sind die Tiere übrigens an den Gewässern entlang aller europäischen Atlantikküsten und im Mittel- sowie Schwarzen Meer. Sie können aber auch in der Nord- und Ostsee vorkommen.
Im Gegensatz zu den Quallen, mit denen so mancher eine negative Urlaubserfahrung verbindet, sind die Stiche der Lungenqualle nicht gefährlich. Ihre Nesselzellen lösen höchstens ein Unwohlsein beim Menschen aus. Wer also beim nächsten Badeurlaub auf eine trifft, braucht sich nicht zu fürchten.