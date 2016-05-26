Wen hasst der US-Wähler weniger?

Nie waren die US-Präsidentschaftskandidaten von Demokraten und Republikanern in den vergangenen 16 Jahren unbeliebter bei den Wählern als Hillary Clinton und Donald Trump. "Wen hasst Amerika eigentlich weniger?" – der Titel der Los Angeles Times war durchaus ernst gemeint. Eine Grafik des Economist verdeutlicht das anhand von Zahlen.

Eins muss man den Republikanern lassen: Dass sie überhaupt versuchen, mit Donald Trump die US-Präsidentschaftswahl zu gewinnen – Respekt! Kein Kandidat war in den vergangenen 16 Jahren unbeliebter bei den Wählern. Nicht John McCain, nicht Mitt Romney und auch nicht George W. Bush. Der Economist veranschaulicht das in einer Grafik, die die Beliebtheitswerte der Präsidentschaftskandidaten in den Wahljahren von 2000 bis 2016 vergleicht. Auf einen Blick wird deutlich: Die Zustimmungswerte für Trump und Clinton liegen durchweg in der unteren Hälfte der Skala. Einzig der Republikaner Mitt Romney war bei den Wählern einst ähnlich unbeliebt – schaffte aber innerhalb weniger Monate den Sprung in die obere Hälfte. Das können Trump und Clinton bis jetzt nicht von sich behaupten.

Immerhin: seit April geht es für Trump in den Umfragen etwas aufwärts. Anders bei Clinton. Ihre Zustimmungswerte haben sich in den vergangenen drei Wochen weiter verschlechtert. Die jüngsten Entwicklungen in der E-Mail-Affäre und die Ermittlungen des FBI gegen die frühere Außenministerin sind da noch gar nicht mit eingerechnet.

Im Dezember hatten wir bereits über einen weiteren Negativrekord Trumps berichtet: Damals hatten Redakteure von PolitiFact ausgewertet, wie häufig der Milliardär Lügen verbreitet hatte. Von 70 Aussagen hätten drei Viertel nicht der Wahrheit entsprochen, hieß es damals. Aktuelle Zahlen der vergangenen Monate können wir leider nicht liefern, auch bei Clinton wissen wir bislang nur, dass sie "Fehler gemacht" hat, damals als Außenministerin. Das sollte ihr im jetzigen Wahlkampf nicht mehr allzu oft passieren.

