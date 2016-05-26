Wen hasst der US-Wähler weniger?

Nie waren die US-Präsidentschaftskandidaten von Demokraten und Republikanern in den vergangenen 16 Jahren unbeliebter bei den Wählern als Hillary Clinton und Donald Trump. "Wen hasst Amerika eigentlich weniger?" – der Titel der Los Angeles Times war durchaus ernst gemeint. Eine Grafik des Economist verdeutlicht das anhand von Zahlen.
Eins muss man den Republikanern lassen: Dass sie überhaupt versuchen, mit Donald Trump die US-Präsidentschaftswahl zu gewinnen – Respekt! Kein Kandidat war in den vergangenen 16 Jahren unbeliebter bei den Wählern. Nicht John McCain, nicht Mitt Romney und auch nicht George W. Bush. Der Economist veranschaulicht das in einer Grafik, die die Beliebtheitswerte der Präsidentschaftskandidaten in den Wahljahren von 2000 bis 2016 vergleicht. Auf einen Blick wird deutlich: Die Zustimmungswerte für Trump und Clinton liegen durchweg in der unteren Hälfte der Skala. Einzig der Republikaner Mitt Romney war bei den Wählern einst ähnlich unbeliebt – schaffte aber innerhalb weniger Monate den Sprung in die obere Hälfte. Das können Trump und Clinton bis jetzt nicht von sich behaupten.
Immerhin: seit April geht es für Trump in den Umfragen etwas aufwärts. Anders bei Clinton. Ihre Zustimmungswerte haben sich in den vergangenen drei Wochen weiter verschlechtert. Die jüngsten Entwicklungen in der E-Mail-Affäre und die Ermittlungen des FBI gegen die frühere Außenministerin sind da noch gar nicht mit eingerechnet.
Im Dezember hatten wir bereits über einen weiteren Negativrekord Trumps berichtet: Damals hatten Redakteure von PolitiFact ausgewertet, wie häufig der Milliardär Lügen verbreitet hatte. Von 70 Aussagen hätten drei Viertel nicht der Wahrheit entsprochen, hieß es damals. Aktuelle Zahlen der vergangenen Monate können wir leider nicht liefern, auch bei Clinton wissen wir bislang nur, dass sie "Fehler gemacht" hat, damals als Außenministerin. Das sollte ihr im jetzigen Wahlkampf nicht mehr allzu oft passieren.
Die Frage lautet nicht, wer wird mehr gehasst, sondern welche einflussreiche Gruppe haben sie hinter sich. In den USA gibt es 2 solche und wer beide voll hinter sich hat, der hat gewonnen : Evangelikale und Waffenlobby.
Letztere hat Trump hinter sich und bei der Ersteren ist es noch unentschieden. Beide Kandidaten umwerben die Evangelikalen aus unterschiedlichen Gründen.
Sie haben Berni Sanders in der Grafik vergessen. Aber dafür alle anderen Republikaner aufgeführt. Liegt das daran, dass die Grafik nur Republikanerartige zeigen soll oder möchte der Economist die Existenz Bernis leugnen? Man weiß es nicht.
Natürlich wird Bernie nicht genannt, denn Dieser soll und darf keinesfall auch nur annährend als Alternative erachtet werden. Nicht mal „gedacht“ darf der Bernie werden.
Die Polls zeigen deutlich, dass nur Bernie klar den Trump besiegen würde.
Hillary ist einfach nur verbrannt. Sie hat so oft gelogen, die Wahrheit verbogen und die Wählerschaft manipuliert, da ist nix mehr. Die Wähler der USA verachten diese Frau einfach.
Viele, viele Skandale von Hillary wurden von der Presse ja nicht einmal aufgenommen. Sie wurde und wird seit gefühlten Jahrzehnten beschützt, nur weil sie eine Frau ist, eine Frau mit Chance auf die Präsidentschaft.
Man muss sich nur einmal CNN anschauen. Mit etwas Hintergrundwissen ist es mehr als deutlich zu erkennen, dass die dort fast schon Wahlkampf für Hillary betreiben. Bernie wird verteufelt, bestenfalls einfach nur ignoriert.
Hillary ist das Synonym für den korrupten Part der Democrats, dem weiter so. Und Bernie? Ein Idealist mit sehr guten Ideen, abgesehen vom feministischen Einschlag, leider. Da ist auch er völlig blind, manipuliert und idiotisch.
Hoffe nur, Clinton wird es nicht, denn diese Frau ist mE wahnsinnig. Dann schon eher Trump, oder Biden, selbst Palin würde besser sein als Clinton.
Clinton hat nur Mist gebaut, gerade als Aussenministerin. Die ist einfach nur unfähig und gefährlich da egoman.
10 QUESTIONS for HIL-LIAR-Y:
(1). „When you left the White House after your husband’s last term as president, why did you steal $200,000.00 worth of furniture, china, and artwork? And why did you tell the public that you ‘returned it’ when you only brought back $27,000 of it?
(2). Mrs. Clinton, when you were Secretary of State, why did you solicit contributions from foreign governments, (muslim princes donated multi-millions and got favors in return) for the Clinton Foundation after you promised President Obama you would not?
(3). Mrs. Clinton, why do you and your husband claim to contribute millions of dollars to charity for a tax write off when it goes directly into your Clinton Foundation which only gives out 10% of the funds to charitable purposes and you pocket the balance to support yourself tax free? What does your daughter Chelsea do there for her 3 million dollar yearly salary?
(4). Mrs. Clinton, why are you unable to account for 6 billion dollars of State department funds that seem to have disappeared while you were Secretary of State?
(5). Mrs. Clinton why did you say you were broke when you left the White House, but purchased a 5 million home, built an addition for the secret service, and charge the tax payers of the United States $15,000.00 a month for their rent, an amount that pays your the entire mortgage?
(6). Mrs. Clinton why did you lie to the American people about the terrorist attack in Benghazi, but managed to tell the truth to your daughter that same night it happened?
(7). Mrs Clinton were you and your husband disbarred from practicing law? Answer: In 1996, Landmark Legal Foundation filed a complaint asking the court to disbar Hillary Clinton for violating the Arkansas code of conduct, (which requires lawyers to act with honesty and integrity) for her actions in the Whitewater scandal cover up. Hillary’s law license was suspended in 2002 for failing to complete her continuing legal education requirements. Bill Clinton was convicted by a grand jury for perjury and obstruction of justice to which he was impeached by the House of Representatives and disbarred from practicing as an attorney. He has been accused by a dozens of women for rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment. He settled out of court for $850.000 in one case. Hillary has him out on her campaign trail championing for her theme of feminism and „women’s rights“. What a blasphemy. Neither one has enough integrity to hold onto a law license.
(8). Mrs Clinton, why did you say, “I do not recall,” “I have no recollection,” and “I don’t know” 56 times while testifying under oath during the Starr investigations.
•(9). Mrs Clinton, what Really happened to Ron Brown when he was about to testify against you and your husband?
(10). Mrs. Clinton what really happened to law partner Vince Foster? No way he committed suicide.
CNBC, NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, I know that the answers to any of these questions don’t matter to you, you would support her regardless of whether she was guilty of murder, embezzlement, money laundering, and I could go on and on. The Democrat’s and liberal’s moto is, “DON’T CONFUSE ME WITH THE FACTS – MY MIND IS MADE UP.”
Do you really want someone like this running this country? God help us if you do.
Es ist schlichtweg frech, dass Bernie Sanders in der Grafik ignoriert wird. Er ist noch immer nicht aus dem Rennen – vor allem, da Hillarys Skandale und Beschuldigungen bzgl. Wahlbetrugs langsam überkochen.
@Marco Motta
Das ergibt keinen Sinn. Wäre es so wie Sie schreiben, dann wäre nie ein Demokrat in den letzten Jahrzehnten Präsident geworden. Weder Bill Clinton, noch Barack Obama oder JFK hatten den Support der NRA oder der Evangelikalen. Und auch im diesjährigen Rennen hätte dann Ted Cruz die Nominierung gewinnen müssen, denn der hatte aus genannten Kreisen deutlich mehr Support als Trump.
Die Welt ist halt doch etwas komplexer und auch in Amerika gewinnt man Wahlen nur mit der Mitte und nicht nur mit den Rändern.
@far3.0: You are so „right“ (no pun intended) and we Germans have some snazzy slogans for you: How about „Heil Trump“ and „Trump give us orders, we follow you“. Hillary has way too much policy experience, she could never make Americ as great (or make that „Great America“ after Trump’s empowerment) as Trump.